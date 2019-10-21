Pull-outs not the solution to road rage

Re: Herd Road road-rager

In response to the writer who suggested that the solution to the road-rage incident that involved an 85-year-old man being beaten by an extremely angry individual would be to install pull-outs along the road. Seemingly, this is to suggest that the responsibility for fixing this individual’s rage lies with the powers-that-be who maintain our roads. It is not.

You could put a hundred miles of pull-outs along Herd Road, and every other road this road-rager travels on and it would matter not. The problem is not the lack of pull-outs; the problem is the individual who so obviously is unable to get a handle on his anger, and equally unable to restrain himself from acting out on it. He chose a defenceless, vulnerable 85-year-old man to mete out his ugly rage on and beat him without mercy! Even going so far as to smash the poor soul’s windows. AND he did so in the most cowardly manner possible.

A bully and a coward cannot be cured by installing pull-outs! However, some serious jail-time, a loss of his driving privileges and a ton of extensive anger-management therapy that involved serious “real-time” testing just might do the trick.

And let us all hope that this individual does not have a wife or kids or a dog at home behind closed doors!

And to the gentleman who so unfortunately endured this horrendous act, please do not forget that there are good people in this world and that monster is not the norm. My heart goes out to you!

D. Brubaker

Duncan