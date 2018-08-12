Public healthcare props up the private option

To the editor;

Mr. Fletcher’s editorial in the July 19 issue of the Star/Journal paper cannot go unchallenged. Mr. Fletcher’s attack on Minister Dix’s legislation to put the brakes on a 16 year slide toward proposed health care at the expense of the public system needs to be applauded.

The public health care model is by far the cheapest way to deliver affordable quality health care to the most number of our citizens and that, Tom, is an indisputable fact.

If the private health care model were to prevail, only the wealthiest 10 per cent of our population could afford quality health care.

It is, in my opinion, disgraceful that these battles of public vs private models have to be refought so many times.

Healthcare, education, car insurance and transit are constant battle zones despite irrefutable evidence that the public model is superior to the private model in the delivery of these services to the public.

Yes, it’s really true, those who would ignore history are condemned to repeat it.

Wes Morden

Blackpool, B.C.