Election outcome depends on what happens in the electoral ridings of Vancouver and Surrey.

Province still divided

There is only two options available in predicting the election results.

The first option is a minority government with either the NDP or the Liberals. If an NDP minority, Sonia Fursternau will once again hold hands with John Horgan.

The second option is a majority government with either the NDP or the Liberals. If so, note the majority will be by only two seats either way.

The province is still divided from the 2017 provincial election results. The election outcome strictly depends on what happens with voting in the electoral ridings of Vancouver and Surrey. Facts and reality always prevail.

Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen