Proud of Coulson Aviation fighting Amazon fires

It’s been a while since I wrote to you about the Mars waterbombers in Port Alberni. Since then their owners are making plans to showcase these old ladies. It’s still in the planning stages, but once it’s done we will be able to enjoy watching them.

In the meantime Coulson Aviation has been contracted by the Bolivian government to assist in the aerial firefighting of the Amazon forest fires. I’m proud that a Canadian, no, a Vancouver Island company is assisting in the fight to save the Amazon, our global air purifier! Within two to three weeks the company sent three helicopters and 16 crew members, ready to jump right in.

Apart from an article in the business section of the Times Colonist and the Vertical magazine, there was no mention of this in any of the major newspapers, which saddens me. Here is a local company fighting forest fires in the Amazon, taking on a Herculean task to prevent the fire from spreading and ruining our finicky ecological balance; and there is no mention of it in Canada, while Australia, California and Bolivia voice their admiration for the 16 crew members and their helis! May they stay safe; I’m proud of what they’re doing!

Judy van der Boom

Mill Bay