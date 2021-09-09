Protesters have right to opinion, but no right to disrupt medical care for others

Editor:

Last week a number of protests occurred outside hospitals in BC. These protests blocked ambulances and other vehicles from access to hospital services, resulting in potentially serious outcomes for patients trying to approach the facilities.

People being transported to the hospital whether for cancer treatments, surgeries or emergency services were delayed or in some cases denied entry.

This is unacceptable.

Protests should not be allowed within 500 metres of a hospital and police need to be brought in to move traffic.

Although I disagree with their views, protesters have the right to make their voices heard.

They do not have the right to prohibit timely medical care for the citizens of B.C.

Jane Thrall, White Rock

Peace Arch News