Proposed development on Thain Road bad for community

There is a new housing development planned for 6210 Thain Rd. which is a quiet, rural side road close to Cobble Hill Mountain Park. The very large parcel of land was previously owned by a man who donated the land upon his death to the church.

Now the property has been quietly sold to a developer for a housing development. Where and when was the proper public consultation? Why weren’t the citizens of Cobble Hill allowed any input? Why is our regional representative allowing this kind of massive and destructive growth without asking us? People move to Cobble Hill because the area is one of the few remaining rural and quiet places to live.

We are losing green and wild spaces at an alarming rate, cutting down forests, pushing wildlife out of their homes, and building hundreds of houses that require tons of water during a time when not only do we complain of summer drought but now are experiencing winter drought, as well. Housing developments have many negative aspects the community, and certainly the established residents living near one, don’t want: extra traffic, with usually two cars per household; noise pollution from lawn mowers, leaf blowers, etc; population increase and density; increased water usage; incredible amounts of strain on the environment by building roads, fences and other structures that increase water runoff and erosion; loss of the forests, which are natural water retainers and erosion prevention systems; and so much more. There is an elk herd who use that property year-round, as well as bears, cougars, and other wildlife who call it their home.

The property is situated beside Cobble Hill Mountain Park, so I would rather see the increase in taxes, which we can’t avoid anyway, go to adding this land to the park and preserving our quiet, rural way of life instead of leveling the forest for ugly houses, fences, cement, and asphalt.

Please, if you share these concerns, the time to act is now. Write the CVRD, and our political representatives and ask them how our local government can just bulldoze over the concerns of the citizens and do what they want. As we know, projects often are a done deal by the time any public input is asked for. Therefore, we need to voice our concerns right now. This kind of irreversible loss is happening in many areas of the Valley. We want to stop the destruction of wild spaces before it’s too late because once this forest is gone it will be gone forever.

Karen Trudell

Cobble Hill