Proportional representation system encourages co-operation between parties

Reversal of policies when government changes are a byproduct of first-past-the-post system

A referendum on proportional representation electoral reform is slated to take place in the fall of 2018. Black Press files

Re: More NDP myths to be shattered (BC Views, April 4)

Columnist Tom Fletcher laments the typical change of government reviews, policy changes, “going in the opposite direction,” etc.

Our antiquated first-past-the-post electoral system entrenches such oppositional behaviours every time the party in power changes, because each government usually has less than 40 per cent of voter support.

A proportional representation system, one form of which sees 30 per cent of votes equal 30 per cent of seats and 30 per cent of power, encourages thoughtful governance and civil discourse by requiring co-operation among parties that represent a true majority of voters. A more stable, centrist and democratic government results.

We have a great opportunity in this fall’s electoral reform referendum to install a modernized made-for-BC PR voting system. Let’s do it.

Constance More

Langford