Property taxes always seem to go up

The time of year has arrived again and more deceiving news about property taxes.

When the assessment comes the taxation department uses phrases like, “An increase in your assessment does not necessarily mean an increase in your property taxes”. The other one is to do with how your property value changed as compared to the average.

Last year mine went up 22 per cent and the average was 15 per cent. They state that a higher than average change will most likely result in tax increases. This was true as my taxes went up $400. This year my average was nine per cent and the average was 13 per cent. They state that most likely my taxes will decrease. Well surprise surprise they still went up another $100.

They pacify us with these statements at assessment time so it limits the appeals. Maybe we should be allowed to appeal when we actually see what we owe rather than take their word that all “might” be well.

Evan Begbie

Cowichan Bay