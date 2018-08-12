Project after project

This week, while the kitchen is still unfinished, I called two more projects upon myself.

We used to have two tables, one in the kitchen, mounted to the floor with a built-in bench, and one for our dining room. However, after taking out the kitchen one my wife’s complained about the dining room table. It’s got a wood board connecting all the legs so a chair can’t actually slide in all that far. It’s a little annoying. So I took it upon myself to build a new table.

Secondly, we’ve been wanting to build a greenhouse for a while. Not just one of the easy to set up ones, but one that potentially could run year round. While all the other stuff was going on, an excellent opportunity suddenly fell into our lap. One of the bigger homes near to us needed to be broken down due to water damage and were looking to sell whatever was still salvageable. My sister-in-law, who’s largely responsible for the already ongoing projects, set up a meeting and invited us.

Before I knew what was really going on, I’d agreed to buy eight tall windows, two smaller windows for venting and a large sliding glass door. Oh, and on the condition that we would come and take them out ourselves.

With a demolition date soon approaching, we put on some old closes after work and went over. Not having taken out windows before, on the first one, I nearly took the entire wall with it. However, after that, things started going a lot smoother. Within a few hours (and while drenching the whole place in sweat amidst the hot summer weather), we managed to take out all ten windows and the sliding glass door. All while the increasingly less little monster spent some time at grandmas.

And to top it all off, we managed to keep the losses to a single window. Apparently, windows tend to break rather easily when you slam a nail into them.

