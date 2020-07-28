Progressive movement gave us eugenics, race science

In regards to Dara Quast and her recent letter on how fiscal conservatism and social progress do not mix.

Greta Christina is a writer for AlterNet website. Media Bias Fact Check, mediabiasfactcheck.com/, rated AlterNet “biased” far left based on story selection and wording that always favors the left. This site also rates AlterNet “mixed” for factual reporting due to some failed fact checks as well as the promotion of pseudoscience.

Fiscal conservative and socially liberal political philosophies are called classical liberalism. Liberals, (real ones not progressives that call themselves liberal), Conservatives, and Libertarians all derive their ideology from it.

The ideology is based on Adam Smith’s and John Locke’s writings. It is the philosophy that ended slavery, gave women the right to vote, and led to the civil and economic liberties we all enjoy. It is about protecting the individual (the smallest and most vulnerable minority) from the tyranny of the state.

With the rejection of classical liberal ideas we get progressive ones like fascism, Nazism and communism. We all know how detrimental and deadly those ideologies are. Human lives are sacrificed for the needs of the ideology.

The progressives’ movement gave us eugenics, race science, and the temperance movement, all justified as for the public good. The holocaust, racism and prohibition are dark spots in human history. I hope we have learned not to repeat such horrific things.

Progressives may wrap up their argument in the betterment of society but the solutions they sell are far worse than the problems they are trying to solve.

S.Innis

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen