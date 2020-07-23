Problem with travellers must be addressed

To the editor;

There is a situation happening, as I write, where transient Americans moving through B.C. heading to Alaska are putting us all in jeopardy.

What mechanism is in place to ensure they either self-isolate for 14 days, or take the Alaska State Ferry through B.C. to Alaska? What assurance do we have that they will abide by the guidelines laid out by Dr. Bonnie Henry, and that all of B.C. has worked so hard to ensure the stop of the spread of COVID-19?

What directives do the RCMP have to make sure they are not visiting small communities as they boat or drive themselves north?

We are already behind the curve on this problem. The U.S. has rampant outbreaks and still they fail to isolate and wear masks with social distancing.

Something has to be done soon or we are in for huge problems. There has to be directions from the BCCDC as local officers tell those concerned to contact the BCCDC. If it is a federal issue get them on it.

When you’re boating and you’re getting water in the bilge, you had better find the leak and fix it. We know where the leak is, all of B.C. is asking you to fix it… today. There is no time to kick the can down the road.

Robert F. Tritschler

Barriere Star Journal