Pro-D day just about 4-day weekend

Guess what? Today, Feb. 14, Cowichan Valley schools are closed to today.

Why? Monday is a holiday, Family Day. Today is a teacher pro-d [professional development] day. Just one big joke. Proves that student education is not important in regards to all staff working in the schools wanting to take a four-day weekend. In today’s world of the public school system, number one is the paycheque for all school district employees and student education is second. Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

