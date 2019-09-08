Principals welcome students back to school in Agassiz and Harrison

Clockwise from top: Agassiz Christian celebrates “genius day” at the end of the 2018-19 school year; Kent Elementary has its Family Dance with now-retired music teacher Brenda DiRezze; ACE students pose with Anti-Bullying Bob for Pink Shirt Day; and AESS basketball players take on the 2019 provincials. (The Observer files)

Summer’s over for students in Agassiz and Harrsion. Here’s what the principals of some schools had to say about the start of the year.

Agassiz Centre for Education

It is back to school time and I would like to take this opportunity to say welcome to all of our new students and welcome back to our returning students. We are excited for what 2019/20 will bring for all of our students.

ACE has programs for youth who do not fit into mainstream systems, but we also have programs for adults who did not complete their schooling or who need to upgrade. Most adults do qualify for tuition free academic courses to help them with their future.

We would like to thank the community for all of the support throughout the years, and we look forward to another great year!

-Sandy Balascak, administrator

Agassiz Christian School

A new school year is beginning and Agassiz Christian School would like to welcome the students and staff back for an exciting year ahead.

Our library had a complete renovation over the summer and now is almost twice the size with a lot of new books. We also have a new music room, freshly painted and decorated, and just waiting for students to be creative with their instruments and voices. We are going to start off learning together with a whole school unit called “The Most Magnificent Thing,” which focuses on the competency of Critical Thinking.

Come to our ice cream social on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. to meet our staff, see the renovations and see what the students have created during that unit. It is going to be an amazing year.

–Judy de Waal, principal

Agassiz Elementary Secondary School

The AESS Staff would like to welcome all of our new and returning students! The start of a new school year is a time of excitement for staff and students with new experiences and opportunities waiting for you.

This year at AESS we have a number of new staff members and staff in new positions. Our counsellor Mr. Johnson is taking on the acting vice-principal position and I will be the new acting principal.

Come and meet all of our staff, have a hamburger or hot dog and tour the school during our annual Back-to-School Barbecue on Wednesday, Sept. 11 starting at 5 p.m.

We look forward to meeting you and working with you this year!

–Greg Lawley, acting principal

Kent Elementary

We have had a busy but excellent start up at Kent Elementary.

We have two full Kindergarten classes and are very excited about how this will build classes for the future. Our student numbers are up from projections.

I would like to introduce our new music teacher, Mr. Laws. He has nearly 10 years of experience with elementary music and choir, and we feel so lucky to have hired a music specialist for this position. We are still finalizing our class organizations and hope to have students assigned to their classes for Thursday, Sept. 5.

Our librarian Mrs. Dumas and our PAC sponsored a coffee and chat morning for parents on Tuesday, Sept. 3 and it was very successful, reminding parents of the importance of reading talking with children to build their literacy awareness and skills. Our PAC is planning a pancake breakfast on Friday, Sept. 6 for all students.

All the best to all our students and their families as we begin another exciting school year.

-Stan Watchorn, principal

