Prime minister unethical, dishonest

The recent revelations about the extent of corruption coming from the Prime Minister’s Office in relation to the SNC Lavalin scandal demonstrate a couple of very disturbing facts. The first is that any prime minister can stand for re-election with five ethics charges against him, the only prime minister in Canadian history to do so, this last one the most serious of all, and expect the Canadian public to trust him.

He claimed that he would run a transparent and ethical administration. Obviously, that was a complete falsehood. Secondly, it is more than a little disturbing to see the Canadian mainstream press like the Toronto Star and others claiming that he has “weathered the SNC Lavalin storm” and has a good chance of winning the next election. Corruption is corruption and unethical behaviour remains dishonest. Not allowing the ethics commissioner to testify is exactly equivalent to Richard Nixon not allowing his close aides to testify. There is no moral difference.

You do not “weather the storm…” of dishonesty and abject corruption. His unwillingness to apologize for this in an administration riddled with countless apologies says a lot.

On Oct. 21, Canadians will need to bear all this in mind, and ask themselves if they can afford four more years of our current P.M. and his administration. It’s an important question.

Perry Foster

Duncan