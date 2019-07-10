Prime minister too secretive on pipeline project

When he approved the Trans Mountain Pipeline, the prime minister stated that the monies earned from the enterprise would be earmarked to support clean energy projects. Because Canadians have forked out billions to realize the P.M.’s scheme, then they deserve a comprehensive description of how those monies will benefit them. As well, just how will pouring more dirty crude oil onto the fire improve the climate?

Trans Mountain is losing vast sums of money, Canadians’ money. Yet, the P.M. is keeping virtually every aspect of this operation secret! The government has not indicated a real plan for raising the capital needed to expand the pipeline, which, is the key to their buying the line in the first place. When Trans Mountain was owned by a Texas oil company, more was known to the public than under its new management. That is unacceptable!

I would like some concrete answers to the questions on how the government intends to proceed. In private enterprise shareholders have access to all relevant information about company operations. Please start talking prime minister, we’re not going anywhere!

Scott Myers

Duncan