Previewing a mask mandatory society

There’s nothing quite like visiting family to recharge your batteries.

Even though it wasn’t the big trip I’d planned to Prince Edward Island and then to Regina to see everyone for my grandparents’ 50th anniversaries – yes, there were two separate anniversaries this year – driving to Edmonton to see my family and friends for a week was awesome. Getting to experience classic family activities like playing DnD, having a Nerf war and going to that park was fantastic, especially if you’ve missed it for six months.

A new thing I got to experience this visit, however, was the mandatory wearing of masks inside public places. This rule came into effect in Alberta on Aug. 1 as a way to combat the spread of COVID-19.

I was quite keen to experience this as I feel masks will almost inevitably end up being mandated in B.C. as well. While the number of cases in B.C. has been low so far, and as far as we know non-existent in 100 Mile House, with the second wave of cases expected and the fact some experts believe we could be dealing with COVID-19 till 2022, I can’t see how it won’t be necessary at some point.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

Up until I left, I hadn’t had much cause to wear my own mask during the past few months. While I always carry one, for whatever reason I had not felt the need to don one, partially because I was still living in Williams Lake. However, I’d begun to notice that many employees and customers at Save-On-Foods in 100 Mile have begun to wear masks and decided to put my money where my mouth was.

In Edmonton, this ramped up from an experiment to necessity, of course, and I was pleasantly surprised to see that, so far, most people seem to be receptive to the rule. It was rare to see someone without one and, beyond being less crowded, indoor public spaces seemed to be business as usual. When I took one of my little brothers to the West Edmonton Mall, one thing I noticed was the stores were very strict about hand-sanitizing whenever you entered and would always have an employee manning the door to ensure everyone did.

Although wearing a mask can get a little clammy and itchy if you haven’t shaved, I wasn’t that bothered by it. Unless you spend all your time thinking about it, typically you don’t notice the mask within a few moments, especially if you have a comfortable cloth or hospital-grade mask.

The nice thing about 100 Mile House is that if masks are mandated, most businesses are small enough that, unless you’re having serious trouble finding what you’re looking for, the time you spend wearing a mask will be short. A minor inconvenience, sure, but hardly the end of the world.

If you don’t have a mask already, grab one and give it a try the next time you go to a store. I guarantee that if you’ve been worried about wearing a mask, you will find it to be pretty anti-climatic. Besides, if it helps us all get to spend more time with our families outside of B.C. again, what’s the harm?

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House Free Press