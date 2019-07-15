Possible N. Cowichan tax hike outrageous

Re: “Possible 5.92 tax hike in 2020 for N. Cowichan”, (Citizen, July 5).

Isn’t it shameful when [municipal] councillors are careless with our hard-earned tax dollars and forget they are elected to serve us? And isn’t it outrageous when part of that tax hike is their own two per cent contractual wage increase for municipal staff?

The 2020 tax budget must be re-evaluated to reduce the proposed 5.92 increase. We must take issue with the so-called 2.5 per cent inflation increase and especially the two per cent contractual wage increase for municipal staff. Really? How many taxpayers enjoy such regular, self-approved salary increases?

As for 0.6 per cent for safer community programs, evidently this program is failing to address ongoing drug and associated criminal activities. With all due respect to our dedicated police force, do we really need a new $40 million RCMP building in Duncan or can creative, cost efficient solutions be found? [Municipal] councillors must remain mindful that taxpayers endure rising basic costs such as food, gas, rent, utilities, insurance and home maintenance while salaries and pensions remain the same. How to save for children’s education or retirement? [Municipal] councillors (with their generous pensions and rising salaries!) must stop seeing taxpayers as bottomless pockets to pick as they please. Taxpayers are entitled to fiscal responsibility, full transparency and wise decisions regarding hard earned dollars. Now please prove you can and will do the job you were elected or hired to do!

Simone Black

Media Watch North, Duncan