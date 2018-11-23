Having more money and/or resources, is not a qualification, but an advantage.

Popular vote the only fair measure for elections

Of course this is just my opinion, silly as it might be, but I think using anything but the popular vote in any election is a racket. There’s obviously some shenanigans going on, districts being drawn to advantage, etc.

The only advantages we should be seeing are individual’s qualifications. Having more money and/or resources, is not a qualification, but an advantage. How many candidates do you know that advertise their wealth? It’s a tremendous advantage.

Daniel Ferreira

Duncan