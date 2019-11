The Landing condo development is seen under construction in Langley, B.C., on Monday December 10, 2018. The British Columbia government and an industry association are backing a new code to reduce harassment, bullying and hazing to encourage more women to pursue careers in construction. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

The B.C. Building Code has been given its latest update – and one of the features is the fact that wood-framed buildings can now be as tall as 12 storeys, double the previous six storeys.

Given that we live in an earthquake zone, how would you feel about living in a wooden building that tall? Is it better or worse than living in a reinforced concrete tower?

With wooden buildings up to 12 storeys now allowed in British Columbia, would you live in a wooden building that tall?

READ MORE: Changes to B.C. building code address secondary suites, energy efficiency