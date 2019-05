It's truly a pleasure to enjoy an early morning quiet cup of coffee and a book, only gradually allowing the coming day to express its mundane demands one at a time. Sometimes there will be a bit of birdsong, the drowse of some insects, or the rustle of a breeze lightly disturbing the tall grasses at the edge of the yard. A squirrel might chitter in a distant tree, even while the words I am reading sound silently in my imagination.