It seems many Canadians have made piece with the fact that wildfires, floods and vicious storms are the new norm and and whether it has to do with global warming or not is unsure. The oil industry shows an ad on TV where they suggest that the doubled oil pipe is not transporting more oil - it will just flow faster. Really? Do they think the public is stupid enough to swallow that? Obviously yes or they are just not interested. I have not heard one voice against that ridiculous statement.