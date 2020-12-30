Poll on vaccine

Should employers be able to request/require proof of vaccination for their employees?

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that's ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov

Health Canada has approved the second vaccine against COVID-19. The Moderna vaccine was approved by interim order on Dec. 23.

Canada is expected to get up to 40 million doses of the vaccine in 2021, enough to vaccinate 20 million people. The vaccine is considered to be upwards of 90 per cent effective when given in two 0.5 millilitre doses, one month apart.

Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

COVID death toll nears 800 in B.C.; 5,600 people have received first dose of vaccine

