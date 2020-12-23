Happy New Year!
This year has been a weird one.
Are you looking forward to 2021?
READ MORE: 380,000 British Columbians expected to be immunized for COVID-19 by March: Top doctor
Vote now in our weekly poll.
Are you looking forward to 2021?
Are you looking forward to 2021?
Happy New Year!
This year has been a weird one.
Are you looking forward to 2021?
READ MORE: 380,000 British Columbians expected to be immunized for COVID-19 by March: Top doctor
Vote now in our weekly poll.
Are you looking forward to 2021?
Lumber sales have risen the latter half of this year
District has established fund for community groups
Nathan, Nixon, Aspyn and Abbey took a quick break from having fun in snow to pose for us in front of their beautifully decorated home. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Greater Victoria hopes to reschedule to fall 2022 while no date has been set for Abbotsford
As a part of the Worldwide Christmas Jingle 2020, people around the world will be joining together on Christmas Eve to jingle bells at 6 p.m. With most people confined to their homes over the holidays due to the pandemic, this event will have people coming at their doors, balconies and windows at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve to ring a bell. "On Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. everyone will come outside onto their doorsteps and ring a bell for 2 minutes to spread the Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh. After this awful year, it would be an amazing memory for the kids and communities," says the event description that is being passed around over social media. So, will you be ringing bells this Christmas Eve? (Submitted/Houston Today)
As a part of the Worldwide Christmas Jingle 2020, people around the world will be joining together on Christmas Eve to jingle bells at 6 p.m. With most people confined to their homes over the holidays due to the pandemic, this event will have people coming at their doors, balconies and windows at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve to ring a bell. "On Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. everyone will come outside onto their doorsteps and ring a bell for 2 minutes to spread the Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh. After this awful year, it would be an amazing memory for the kids and communities," says the event description that is being passed around over social media. So, will you be ringing bells this Christmas Eve? (Submitted/Lakes District News)