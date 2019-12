The Elevate Winter Bazaar returns to Downtown Courtenay this Friday and Saturday (Dec. 6 and 7) at the Courtenay Legion. This bazaar of unusual, unexpected and otherworldly crafts is the perfect place to pick up locally made, handcrafted and up-cycled art, crafts, calendars, succulents, patches, purses, pottery, prints, jewelry, body care, curiosities, clothing and more.