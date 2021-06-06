Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Question of the week
There have been two reports in the last 24 hours of a man and woman selling gold out of their car
Only 3 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus between Prince Rupert and Burns Lake.
Myron Friesen transferred from Grand Prairie, Alta. where he was District Advisory NCO
RCMP also deal with prowlers, thieves among 278 complaints in one-week period
Seniors who booked in the very early days for a first injection, may not be in the registry
Final phase of Elk Creek Estates is now selling, with many happy families already home-sweet-home
With Trail residents now having their 2021 tax bill in hand - due by July 2 - this week serves as a timely reminder that this year, homeowner grant applications must be completed online or by calling the province.