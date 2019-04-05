Poem: Stoney Hill

I will return to this place

Stoney Hill

To set foot on such a landscape

Shrouded in the mystery of time

Each tree, a silent sentinel

For my passing underneath

With each step over soggy substrate and remnant snow

My soul emerged

The forest hath dominion here

And I the latecomer

Walk in solitude to the top

Where the stone chancel lay

Sheared by the ice leviathan

Which left it bare for all to witness

The rocks asked to be touched

In order they divulge their ancient spell

The constellation of their being

Which hold the record of seasons past

The history of their making

I will return to this place

In my dreams

Over and over again

Peter Valles

Stoney Hill hiker