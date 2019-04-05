Poem: Stoney Hill

Stoney Hill
To set foot on such a landscape
Shrouded in the mystery of time
Each tree, a silent sentinel
For my passing underneath
With each step over soggy substrate and remnant snow
My soul emerged
The forest hath dominion here
And I the latecomer
Walk in solitude to the top
Where the stone chancel lay
Sheared by the ice leviathan
Which left it bare for all to witness
The rocks asked to be touched
In order they divulge their ancient spell
The constellation of their being
Which hold the record of seasons past
The history of their making
I will return to this place
In my dreams
Over and over again
Peter Valles
Stoney Hill hiker