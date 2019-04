Try compassion chill the score

Poem on Duncan homelessness

SocialLight

Village neighbours’ broken eyes

Needle numbs soul disguise

Tented card near mansion lawn

Shelter from dusk to dawn

Sly concern town eyesore

Try compassion chill the score

Can’t take this grief, almost done

I am me, we are one

“Junkies shoot-up, they choose the street”

Mean words like this leads to defeat

Enough of they, let’s rise above

Sisters and brothers humanity Love

D. Norton

Duncan