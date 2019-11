But this is our fault it was caused by our greed,

Poem about global warming

I like to think of our world as a beautiful place,

A place were there is nothing one must chase,

A place were survival is never a race.

But when faced with the truth I was ashamed…

For this a world that will never be claimed.

Forgetting all the while that others have needs.

Scarlett Lacroix

Duncan