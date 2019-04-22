Plug-in-hybrids have none of these problems and still save fuel, 80 per cent.

Plug in hybrids better choice than electric vehicles

Electric vehicles promotion is NOT a way forward. They are part of solving climate change, a smaller part than promoted. It is purchaser choice; EVs are not the choice of most. Too expensive, too little range, too much hassel plus expensive public infrastructures for charge stations and more power plants. Then what happens with power failure?

Plug-in-hybrids have none of these problems and still save fuel, 80 per cent. All charging at night therefore no public charge stations and no added power plant, and every PHEV can act as emergency power with generator. Additionally, higher utility of power usage compared to capacity means a lower electric rate, in the 1.5 cent range. A battery much smaller than EVs, eight to 20 kw compared to 25 to 100 kw, at $150/200 per kw. Plus a vehicle life in 15 to 30 year range.

Aggressive promotion of practical vehicles to reduce fuel consumption is important. On-road vehicles average 12 years old. That means all could be changed in 12 years with aggressive management. In B.C. about 175,000 new vehicles are bought each year. Use all the carbon tax revenue, currently $1.56 billion per year, to rebate PHEVs as principle purchase. Saves on spending, changes climate change.

The program, started by the Liberals, and continued by the NDP/Greens to combat climate change appears deliberately designed to slow change. Another “change” is necessary.

Robert A. Conibear

Duncan