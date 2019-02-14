Plow driver has no idea how to properly clear snow

I’ll start this rant by saying that I spent the first 50 years of my life on the Prairies.

Dug out of the great storm of ’66 and again about ’76. Thought I’d seen it all ’till I moved here. Every other city in Canada plows the snow. Here in North Cowichan, we plow pavement? And we do it over and over again? That is absolutely ridiculous.

Here is the sequence of stupidity. Plow shows up and roars down our street, way over the speed limit, plowing what? A fine dusting of snow that would have melted in an hour. After the big snow, the plows goes down the middle of the street and leaves, so now, if two vehicles meet, as my neighbour said, “one better have four wheel drive”. Wednesday morning at about 11:15, the idiot plow driver doesn’t bother plowing the six feet of snow covering the parking lanes on both sides of the street, like a normal person would, he plows right down the middle on the pavement? And I’ve watched this unbelievable stupidity year after year.

How can our city council possibly raise our taxes when we’re being totally defrauded? Our street has been plowed at least four times and now they have to come back a fifth time to do it properly like every other city does. So we’re basically paying double for our snow clearing. Not to mention the diesel pollution, wear and tear on the machinery and our pavement. Where would an ambulance park? I fully understand why we’re not getting a garbage pickup. It’s simply because the idiot plow driver spent all his time plowing pavement instead of the snow. My garbage can has six feet of unplowed road in front of it but our cowpath down the middle is nice and clean.

Not being one to complain without a solution, here it is. If the driver plowed pavement repeatedly on his own, he’s an imbecile, a fraud and should be fired immediately. If he was told to plow pavement and not snow, now we’ve got a scam going and the police should be brought in. Why should our taxes go up due to complete incompetence? Is there a kickback happening somewhere? I took the time to make two calls to get answers but no reply. Guess they were busy out plowing pavement. If the municipality needs someone to show you how to properly plow snow, I’m available.

Ron Stasynec

N. Cowichan