Plenty of Canadian hockey on TV

Once again which seems to be the norm these days, letter writer Scott Hayden-Luck is blowing off steam and shooting from the hip that TV does not broadcast more hockey games featuring Canadian teams other than the Vancouver Canucks.

If, and I say if, Scott would have done his homework he would have noticed for example that on Oct. 12, he can watch on TV Toronto play Detroit, St. Louis play Montreal, Winnipeg play Chicago, Calgary play Vegas, and Philadelphia play Vancouver.

Unbelievable, but very laughable.

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan