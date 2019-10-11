Plenty of Canadian hockey on TV

Unbelievable, but very laughable.

Plenty of Canadian hockey on TV

Once again which seems to be the norm these days, letter writer Scott Hayden-Luck is blowing off steam and shooting from the hip that TV does not broadcast more hockey games featuring Canadian teams other than the Vancouver Canucks.

If, and I say if, Scott would have done his homework he would have noticed for example that on Oct. 12, he can watch on TV Toronto play Detroit, St. Louis play Montreal, Winnipeg play Chicago, Calgary play Vegas, and Philadelphia play Vancouver.

Unbelievable, but very laughable.

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

Previous story
LETTER: Oak Bay should not accept donated art, ‘Sea Lore’ or otherwise
Next story
COLUMN: Nearly half of British Columbians united in loneliness

Just Posted

Most Read