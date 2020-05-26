Plenty of camaraderie in real estate

Re: Real estate industry a cut-throat bsuiness, claim a new outfit in town.

I was in real estate for 26 and a half years. One of the pioneer women in the real estate profession in the Cowichan Valley. I was proud to be a realtor. We helped each other, realizing we all had to make a living.

We had a happy hour most Friday nights at different offices. We had Christmas luncheons at the Quamichan Inn that often ended around 11 p.m. We had mixed realtor softball teams. We played against bankers and lawyers. We had golf tournaments. On the first weekend in May, realtors stood outside local stores and sold carnations for multiple sclerosis, or contributed financially. We gave a $1,000 bursary to help a Grade 12 graduate. We held open houses for all realtors, differnt days for different areas.

It was our living, but we made it fun. Welcome to our area, but please give your head a shake and do something beneficial for your profession.

Betty James

Duncan

