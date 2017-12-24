Plastic bag ban in Victoria needs tweaking

Plastic grocery bags are being phased out, but providing compostable grocery bags for a fee is another option, writes News reader. Black Press files

Re: Plastic checkout bag ban to take effect in Victoria next summer (News, Dec. 20)

When I get a plastic bag from the grocery store I reuse it in my garbage can. If plastic bags are banned I will have to buy them for my garbage. I will still be using the same amount of bags, but it will cost me more money to do so.

Instead of banning them, why not have businesses provide compostable plastic bags for a small fee? People could reuse them as garbage bags and it would be environmentally friendly. It is a sure way to reduce the amount of plastic in the landfills and ocean.

Melanie King

Victoria

