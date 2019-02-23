Plaque at Summerland Skate Park should be reconsidered

Names of all Penny Lane directors will be posted at new facility

Dear Editor:

It’s rather ludicrous that the Summerland mayor and all of the councillors, with the exception of Coun. Richard Barkwill and Coun. Doug Holmes, would justify a contribution by the Penny Lane Society, which amounted to only 24 per cent of the total cost of the Summerland Skate Park estimated at nearly $600,000, in putting up a bronze plaque (at a cost of $1500 to our taxpayers) “immortalizing” the seven members of the board of the society.

The other 75 per cent of the contribution came from other major contributors: federal government’s gas tax, the District of Summerland and Okanagan Skaha School District which gave the land – which in reality are the taxpayers of Summerland.

Perhaps we should have a bronze plaque with the names of the original members of the Summerland Yacht Club, or the members of the Kinsmen who sponsored Giant’s Head Park, or the Lakeshore Racquet Club, or minor hockey, who have far more members then will ever use the skate park.

The fact that council went ahead with the skate park is a contentious matter in itself.

It can almost be guaranteed, based on the lack of use of the original skate park behind the Youth Centre, that its use will be minimal compared to young people using the youth centre, or any of the school gymnasiums or the grassed areas around them for soccer or football or softball.

Mayor and council need to reconsider this issue.

Frank Martens

Summerland

