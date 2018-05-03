Plant maintenance just gas price excuse

We have arrived at the best time for jacking up the prices at the pumps with a perfect excuse: maintenance of plant.

Of course all are done simultaneously since these plants must be producing fuel in time for travelling on our holidays, so that the public will not go short at these rare moments of holiday relaxation! These companies are so considerate of our welfare, I can hardly stand the onslaught of how considerate they are….

One other thing attached to this tail/tale, is our smash and grab government who do amass huge free funds via taxes; no wonder there is no thought of setting a less greedy rate, if the traffic will bear it — go for it in a big way….

As an addenda to this add the infamous Malahat expansion; more vehicles on the pavement, using more gasoline, tires, oil, bodywork, using more patrol forces; looking at this scenario a huge increase in the labour market — even more taxable income. Regardless how it is put it is a true bonanza for the oil companies and the government. Forget the Island train ever running against these odds. This is real business…

George Manners

Cowichan Bay