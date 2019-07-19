What concrete action has the CVRD taken

Plans with no action don’t cut it on climate change

Re: “CVRD already hard at work on climate change issues, Morrison tells One Cowichan”, (Citizen, July 19)

As a newer resident of beautiful North Cowichan, I’m gratified to hear that the CVRD is hard at work on the climate emergency.

What concrete action has the CVRD taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 such as converting municipal vehicle fleets to zero carbon emissions?

Time is running out. Paper plans, plans about plans and rewritten plans don’t cut it as far as Mother Nature is concerned.

Garth Mihalcheon

Duncan