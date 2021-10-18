Planet needs a break from backyard burning

Another weekend is upon us, and again the neighbourhood is full of smoke from backyard burning! I noticed that this smoke is being created from the debris leftover from a cut-down tree. I did contact the fire department, but no action so far.

The bylaw does state that this type of burning is prohibited until November. As a lowly tax-paying citizen, I would appreciate my tax dollars going to a fire department that responds to complaints, and I think it is beyond time that all burning is prohibited. Don’t you think the planet needs a break?

I know I do.

Linda Bessant

Sooke

