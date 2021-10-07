Piercey’s Playbook: Add a little east coast to your Thanksgiving dinner

Newfoundland cullinary specialties to laugh at or drool over

They say the ‘pilgrims’ celebrated the ‘first thanksgiving’ in the New World in 1621.

The Pilgrims and the Wampanoag celebrated the colony’s first successful harvest, probably with some peach cobbler and deep fried turkey.

Now, exactly 400 years later, Josh Piercey (intrepid explorer and pilgrim in his own right) has travelled to a new world, and will celebrate his very first Revy Thanksgiving among the people of this fine land.

Much like the pilgrims, I bring a cornucopia, a bounty of wealth to this land to share with you fine people. But no, not venison, not leeks, not artichokes, I bring with me the knowledge of Newfoundland culinary arts: the most sophisticated palette across the seven seas.

So, this Thanksgiving, let’s add a little eastern flavour to your plate. Or at the very least, get a laugh out of what we eat on the other side of the country.

Bucket of salt beef. (contributed)

I know what you’re thinking: ‘How did those islanders figure out a way to put two of my favourite things together? Plastic buckets? Salted beef? Where do I sign?’

Here’s the ‘official’ definition: It is small pieces of raw beef or pork ribs, stored in a bucket of heavy brining “pickling salt” and placed in a fridge or cold storage.

Here’s what it really is: nobody knows.

Is it beef? Is it edible? These are questions I cannot answer.

But I’ll tell you one thing, it is tasty.

And after it’s gone, your grandma can use the bucket to store her yarn. That’s what the professionals call a win-win.

Blueberry duff. (contributed)

What is that? Dessert?

Yeah, it is. And guess what? We eat it with dinner.

You want to put gravy on it? Be my guest.

Is it baked? No. Basically, you throw the ingredients for blueberry muffins in a bag, and you put the bag in with your boiling veggies.

It’s blueberry duff: just eat it, don’t ask too many questions.

Pease pudding. (contributed)

Before you say: ‘but Josh, pease pudding is a British dish! You can’t co-opt this as a Newfoundland dish!’

Do you put chicken heart’s in it? Is it so thick, that you can form it into ball? Didn’t think so, England.

Pour as much ketchup on this bad-boy as you want. No judgement.

Here it is. The pièce de résistance.

When all these delicious things come together to form the perfect plate of food.

Is it beautiful? No. But it’s simple, hearty, and uncomplicated, like us: Newfoundlanders.

