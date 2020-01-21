PHOTOS: Neither rain, nor sleet, nor snow stopped paper carriers

One of the toughest things I had to do as an 11-year-old was delivering approximately 120 newspapers throughout my neighbourhood in Metro Vancouver.

Every Wednesday and Friday promised bundles of newspapers at my front door and the enthusiasm I lacked on days when it was raining cats and dogs was met with the reminder that I was determined to save up for new Pokemon games for my Nintendo DSi. “It’s all going to be worth it,” I thought to myself.

Newspaper carriers throughout the West Shore have an enormous responsibility on their shoulders. They deliver what’s happening in your neighbourhood straight to your doorstep twice a week. This is an integral part of reporting on local politics, organizations, events, and on community issues ranging from poverty to living with autism.

From journalists to the circulation manager and all the way to the newspaper carriers, each role plays a significant part in how we help the community stay informed – and all of the work we do wouldn’t matter if it didn’t end up in the hands of our readers.

“Let’s not kid ourselves, last week’s weather [with 20 to 30 centimetres of snowfall] was hard,” said Jasmine Kosmuk, circulation manager for the Goldstream News Gazette. “All of those papers that went out and were successfully delivered was impressive. I’m proud of our newspaper carriers because they take their job seriously.”

Black Press Media in Greater Victoria has carriers from the age of seven all the way to 70. The Gazette alone employs more than 180 carriers on the West Shore.

Michelle Cabana, publisher of the Gazette and Victoria News reminded me of how much joy she’s given when the community shows their appreciation for the local community newspaper and the carriers.

“The people who smile when they see the carriers at the door or know their names, or even leave small tokens of appreciation makes it worthwhile for these kids. I wish you could see the smiles on their faces every time. Yours are the houses where the kids remember to put the paper right up against the door in bad weather or if you like it in a certain place. Moments like these remind me that we’re in this project of raising our kids together and the Gazette is grateful to you, the reader.”

The importance of local journalism can’t be understated. There’s something to be said about knowing what’s going on in your community.

Without our carriers delivering local journalism, where would we be? We would know all about the devastating Australian wildfires, but we would be out of the loop to the fact that Danbrook One residents are being ordered to vacate their homes or stories on local neighbours making a difference.

Some days your paper may be a little late, but just remember on those days when they’re braving more than a foot of ice and snow, carriers are doing their best to make sure it gets to your door.

The Gazette is always looking for newspaper carriers. If you’re interested in joining the team, feel free to contact Jasmine at circulation@goldstreamgazette.com or by calling 250-479-9552.

