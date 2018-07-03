Perhaps we need troops to watch our own borders

If the president of the United States considers Canada a "security risk"

Perhaps we need troops to watch our own borders

If the president of the United States considers Canada a “security risk” worthy of punishing with tariffs, if he considers our contribution to NATO inadequate and wants to insult our prime minister, perhaps we should be asking why Canadian men and women are in Afghanistan and Iraq, risking injury and death.

If we are allies we must be treated as such; if we are not, perhaps we need those troops at home to watch our borders.

David Lowther

Mesachie Lake

Previous story
Mayor’s Minute: Driving past our memories
Next story
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Tent city could pretty much kill the downtown

Just Posted

Perhaps we need troops to watch our own borders

  • 18 hours ago

 

Thatre Diary 1: Blithe Spirit

 

Penticton RCMP searches for missing person

  • 18 hours ago

 

RCMP Inspector Tim Walton leaving Comox Valley detachment

 

Most Read