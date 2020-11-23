People trying to change the economic system in wake of COVID

A peek at the Davos man behind the curtain.

“What we have is an upfront, publicly co-ordinated, globe-spanning political power campaign to use the COVID-19 pandemic as a launch pad for a reshaping of the global economy.”

“The main driving force behind The Great Reset is the World Economic Forum and its founder, Klaus Schwab.” (National Post, Terence Corcoran, Nov. 20, 2020)

Elected leaders taking marching orders (“build back better” or “great reset”) from muti-national corporations (World Economic Forum) leads to a totalitarian form of government and the death of democracy.

Stakeholder capitalism has already failed. Businesses who distinguish themselves by caring for employees, customers, society and nature have failed to deliver. During COVID “woke” companies were 20 per cent more likely to lay off their people and paid out 20 per cent more to the shareholders than similar companies that did not sign up to the philosophy.

When you do your own research I implore you to look beyond the green washing (the environmentalists sold out to the World Economic Forum long ago), and look beyond the hollow platitudes and bribes with your own money. There are lists of issues they say they will solve but they are light on the “how”.

Yes the 2030 agenda is a real UN document, and Klaus Schwab was nice enough to publish a book COVID-19: The Great Reset. Here are some cited excerpts:

He says that this crisis (COVID-19) is “accelerating progress towards the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals” (p.248)

“For the first time […] governments have the upper hand.” (p.92)

“A significant element of new “bigger” government is already in place with the vastly increased and quasi-immediate government control of the economy.” (p.92)

“Looking to the future, governments will most likely […] decide that it’s in the best interest of society to rewrite some of the rules of the game and permanently increase their role.” (p.93)

“the role of the state will increase and, in doing so, will materially affect the way business is conducted. […] business executives in all industries and all countries will have to adapt to greater government intervention.” (p94)

“We will see how contact tracing has an unequalled capacity and a quasi.-essential place in the armoury needed to combat Covid-19, while at the same time being positioned to become an enabler of mass surveillance.” (p.153)

“[…]the corporate move will be towards greater surveillance; for better or for worse, companies will be watching and sometimes recording what their workforce does.” (p.165)

“[…] any digital experience that we have can be turned into a “product” destined to monitor and anticipate our behaviour.” (p.166)

“Then, when the crisis is over, some may realize that their country has suddenly been transformed into a place where they no longer wish to live.” (p.167)

He also really thinks that “Dystopian scenarios are not a fatality.”(p.171)

S. Innis

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen