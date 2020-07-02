People being held accountable

Cancel culture is not a real thing. It is just a term that describes what happens to people in power when they face consequences for their actions. It originated on social media and is in no way representative of the slippery slope to the eradication of free speech or loss of human rights. It does say that racist, sexist, and bigoted behavior or remarks will not be tolerated like they used to be. This applies to anyone whose privilege has historically sheltered them. Because they cannot handle this cultural shift, they rely on phrases like “cancel culture” to delegitimize the criticism.

Mr. Perry Foster is very confused. No one is infringing on his right to free speech as is evident by the multiple letters he has posted in this newspaper. What Mr. Foster and others find objectionable is they are now being held accountable for the things that they say and do. Mr. Foster seems to dislike it when others express themselves if they are expressing opinions/facts that do not line up with his world view.

Mr. Foster throws around terms like “woke”, “tyranny”, “cancel culture”, in an attempt to legitimize his own behaviour and dehumanize those that would disagree with his archaic and privileged sentiments.

Mr. Foster is not alone in this. When you use these terms in a derogatory manner stop and think about what your intent is. Cancel Culture — do you really believe that people of power should not be held accountable for their remarks or actions? Woke — do you genuinely believe that having an awareness of issues concerning social justice and racial justice is something to be degraded for? Tyranny — do you feel that we are living under or are at risk of living under a cruel and oppressive government?

Mr. Foster is overly concerned about the people who were removed from universities, had books removed from Amazon, lost their jobs, etc. What concern does he have for those who lose professional opportunities because of toxic workplaces, who spend years dealing with trauma caused by others’ actions, who are made to feel unsafe? In other words, does he have any concerns for the victims of the people he so readily defends? Does he just wish the victims remained powerless to their oppression for his own comfort and security?

No one is denying Mr. Foster’s right to disagree and be heard. Mr. Foster must understand that others also have the right to be heard and hold him accountable for what he says. If he does not like that maybe he should think about what he is saying and why he is saying it.

Dara Quast

Cobble Hill

Cowichan Valley Citizen