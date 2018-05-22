Peekeekoot concert will support Foundation

Ed Peekeekoot grew up in the neighborhood and is a part of our heritage

Editor, The Times:

The North Thompson Communities Foundation invites you out for an evening of music and wit with former resident Ed Peekeekoot on Saturday evening at Blackpool hall. Doors open at 6:30 and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available right at the door, or if you prefer to buy in advance then please refer to the advert in this issue of the paper for more information.

The Raft River Riders group will be operating the concession, with an array of desserts and beverages.

Ed Peekeekoot is a part of our heritage. He grew up in the neighborhood and learned his art with folks like the late great Davy Davidson. Both are legends in their own right.

We sure look forward to enjoying this evening of fine entertainment with you.

Cheryl Thomas

Information Committee

North Thompson Communities Foundation