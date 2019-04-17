Peaceful protest is a democratic right

To the editor;

To the editor;

Tom Fletcher didn’t let facts interfere with his 28-Mar-19 rant on climate action. Peaceful protest is a democratic right to inform governments of citizens’ concerns.

Teachers prepare our children to participate in society, including expressing frustration with our government’s failure to address climate change.

The oil and gas industry doesn’t need to protest; it spends millions lobbying to gain billions in tax breaks through meetings behind closed doors. There are realistic alternatives to oil and gas. With political will we can eliminate our use of oil and gas within a decade just as the Americans put a man on the moon within a decade of JFK’s challenge.

Last week, at Selkirk College, Mr. Robert Gray, a forestry consultant told students that without transformative action on climate change, in twenty years, there won’t be a forest industry in B.C. One hundred and forty thousand jobs are at risk.

Robert M. Macrae B.Sc.(Agr.), M.Sc

Instructor, Integrated Environmental Planning Technology School of Environment and Geomatics Selkirk College, West Kootenay & Boundary Region

Previous story
Letter: Lyme disease mystery difficult to unravel

Just Posted

Most Read

  • District forges ahead with ammonia plant replacement

    Now looking for project bids

  • $1,000 fine for eating and driving just hype

    Recent online rumours saying that in May Canadians could be fined $1,000 for eating while driving have been greatly exaggerated.

  • Six last minute tax tips

    Two out of five Canadians wait until the last two weeks of the tax season to file their taxes

  • Snowpack level decreases for Burns Lake area

    Snowpack assessments for early April reveal lower levels for northwestern British Columbia and the Burns Lake region.

  • Hotcakes

    On April 6 there was a community pancake breakfast held at the Houston Senior Activity Centre. The pancake breakfast happens the first Saturday of every month except in July and August. Everyone is welcome and breakfast is $10. And if you are looking for lunch the centre hold a luncheon every third Thursday each month. Come join in the fun and enjoy some great food. (Shiela Pepping photos)

  • Snowball fun

    Ben Lance, Parker Niven and Keaton Sullivan had some fun with recent hail storm. It hailed just enough to have some snow ball fun. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

  • Not vaccinating pets is animal cruelty

    To the editor;