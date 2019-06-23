Pause For Thought: With Pastor Todd English

By Pastor Todd English

Open Door Fellowship

Did you go to church and walk away bored? Frustrated? Feeling like you didn’t fit in?

After 26 years I have heard this from so many, and many other reasons as well. I have even felt this way sometimes myself and yet I haven’t walked away! Not because I am holier, but possibly because I am more stubborn than many!

As well, I see many things the Church needs to work on, as there is so much misunderstanding about what is believed by the members. Some think Christians hate everyone that disagrees with them, and other than a very small vocal minority this is the farthest thing from the truth. You will still run into the odd one, but most want to just love people the way Jesus loved us. Jesus gave it all for his love, and he did it in spite of the history we carry with us.

If you are worried about bad or mean people being there, it is possible, but in order for things to get better we need to care for each other and grow together. Unity doesn’t mean agreeing with everything each other thinks, but is about making sure the main things are solid.

Find a church you fit in and build it with others who need to know this message of love.

Ephesians 4:11-13 11: So Christ himself gave the apostles, the prophets, the evangelists, the pastors and teachers, 12 to equip his people for works of service, so that the body of Christ may be built up, 13 until we all reach unity in the faith and in the knowledge of the Son of God and become mature, attaining to the whole measure of the fullness of Christ.