Parties must unite on climate change

I have voted all my long life. I have waited in vain for proportional representation. I feel pain and gratitude for those who were beaten, chained, force-fed and ostracized to get me, a woman, the vote.

But this time I will not vote. Unless all parties can come to a complete agreement on tackling climate change, before any electioneering, starting immediately.

I do not want this issue to become a political offering to get a vote, but a real showing of action for this burning, flooding, cyclone ravaged planet that needs everyone in every party to DO something, whatever it takes and costs.

Party differences can come to the election platform, but on this, all must unite.

Paula Foot

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen