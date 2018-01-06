Parnell: A few wishes for 2018

Kelowna editor Kevin Parnell says there's a few things we all need this year

The first week of January allows us all a time to look ahead to a new year with a clean slate and here’s hoping the year 2018 is the best year yet for all of us.

In no particular order, here are some of our wishes for Kelowna for the coming year.

• An early spring. Come on, haven’t we all had just about enough snow already, thanks to last week’s onslaught?

• More affordable housing. With a single-family home now averaging $725,000, we wonder how many young families are going to get ahead, get into the housing market and keep Kelowna thriving at this pace, let alone lower income earners and our vulnerable population.

• Some rental relief. Same deal as above. Come on landlords, it’s not always about making money. Lower your rent, attract good people with pets, and be a productive member of our society.

• Some traffic relief. OK, this one ain’t gonna happen.

• A beautiful new visitor centre. This one is going to happen and let’s hope the downtown location is everything those who pushed it through think it will be.

• Fewer natural disasters. Not likely, so now is a good time to get your house and home prepared for whatever may hit in 2018.

• Less NIMBY-ism. Does every single social development need to run square into those that like to yell Not In My Back Yard?

• More community champions. We have a lot of these, but many people do nothing to give back. Get off your couch and do something for those who are less fortunate.

• Less social media. We could all use this one. Take a time out and unplug for a moment.

• Another hockey championship. Is it too much to ask for another Memorial Cup run by the Kelowna Rockets? Or another RBC Cup from the Warriors? Or a trip to the Cyclone Taylor Cup for the Chiefs?

• More beach days. Hey, Mother Nature….leave our beaches alone!

• Peace in the valley. Be good to each other this year. Take a breath, have some understanding of others and don’t be afraid to lend a helping hand where needed.

Happy New Year.