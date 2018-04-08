Pancake breakfasts to begin May 5

Have you had enough snow yet? Do you think our first pancake will be snow-cakes?

Editor, The Times:

Hello Clearwaterites, how are you? This is Phyllis talking to you about the Clearwater Elks #499

It seems like just last month we put those griddles away for the winter and now we have to take them out to get them serviced and all cleaned up so they’re ready for May 5.

Also, we have purchased a new grill this year. Tables are still under snow and they have to be checked out.

Now for the bad news. Rather than cut down our breakfast menu we have raised the price:

• Elks breakfast – $10

• Seniors and Children under six years old – $5

Listening to the news this morning – they want to get rid of disposable coffee cups. So feel free to bring your own travel mug. But don’t forget them.

Help is always needed, so if you think you’re a whiz at flipping pancakes or eggs, come on down and show us what you can do. Your help is needed, wanted and appreciated.

Donations have been made to Raft River School’s child breakfast program, Clearwater Fire Department, RCMP, Royal Purple Elks, ALS, Royal Canadian Legion, Alzheimers, and Upper Clearwater wildfire crew.

March was a very sad month. A charter member, Brother Bob Pearce, passed away. Never again will he pass through our door or give the Elks handshake. Under that crusty old man was a heart of gold. Rest in peace, Bob, you will always be in the hearts of your Elks family.

The Elks are going to get a nice big planter to place on the corner of our lot that will become the Clearwater Elks Memorial Garden. I think that will be nice; don’t you? If you want to help this project you can make a donation to the Elks.

We are putting out some Disabled parking signs and also a railing at the entrance of the hall. Hoping this will help getting around a little safer for our elderly people.

We still have our senior luncheons and workshops on the second Tuesdays of each month. Good information on getting older and what’s out there to help us. Good food, good grief how come your at home? See you.

Well my friends, I must close. Wishing you well and great thoughts.

We’ll see you on Saturday, May 5, 8 a.m.

Phyllis Bucknell

Clearwater Elks