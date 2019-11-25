Thank you so much to Music Director Yariv Aloni and the talented players of the VCO

Packed concert shows appetite for classical at the Lake

After experiencing an amazing program of works by J.S. Bach played by the Victoria Chamber Orchestra (VCO) at the Honeymoon Bay Hall on Sunday, Nov. 24, we wanted to thank the Island String Players Society for sponsoring this program. The packed house and enthusiastic applause showed that there is an audience for classical music in the Cowichan Lake area. Thank you so much to Music Director Yariv Aloni and the talented players of the VCO for a beautiful afternoon of music.

Penny Vogan and Edward Lentz

Lake Cowichan