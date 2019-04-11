The earth's resources and wealth are more and more in the hands of fewer people.

Overpopulation problem key to tackling climate change

In all the rhetoric about climate change, there is one huge piece missing: population. Our planet is suffering from overpopulation, greed and exploitation of its resources.

I was born in 1942 when the population of the planet was just over two billion people. Today in 2019, it is 7.7 billion.

A huge number of the world’s population suffer from malnutrition and poverty.

I feel the best way to address this issue is to give all women control of their bodies. Make birth control easy to use in all circumstances.

Lloy Lloyd

Duncan