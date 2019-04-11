Overpopulation problem key to tackling climate change
In all the rhetoric about climate change, there is one huge piece missing: population. Our planet is suffering from overpopulation, greed and exploitation of its resources.
The earth’s resources and wealth are more and more in the hands of fewer people.
I was born in 1942 when the population of the planet was just over two billion people. Today in 2019, it is 7.7 billion.
A huge number of the world’s population suffer from malnutrition and poverty.
I feel the best way to address this issue is to give all women control of their bodies. Make birth control easy to use in all circumstances.
Lloy Lloyd
Duncan